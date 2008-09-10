Guy Ritchie's "RocknRolla" Movie No. 1 In UK

U.S. critics have been wondering how Mr. Madonna, Guy Ritchie, will fare with his latest film Rocknrolla when it opens Stateside in October. But it seems Ritchie has already recovered from his 2002 bomb, Swept Away.



BBC: Guy Ritchie’s latest picture RocknRolla has scored a number one debut in the UK and Ireland box office with initial takings of £1.56m.

The action-packed flick fended off the challenge of Abba musical film Mamma Mia! which remained at two in its ninth week of release…

Ritchie’s box office performance in his home country has been a mixed affair.

His 1998 debut Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was a cinema hit but 2002’s Swept Away, starring wife Madonna, was so widely panned it did not received a UK release.

