Reddit user Steve Rodriguez has posted a photo from last summer of a guy riding his Segway, while on the phone, at 2 in the afternoon on Lake Shore Drive, downtown Chicago’s busiest freeway.

Don’t do this. (You can read Chicago Tribune’s RedEye team interviewed Rodriguez about the scene here »).

