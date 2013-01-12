Guy Releases Mouse Into The Wild Only To See It Snatched By A Hawk

A well-intentioned guy trapped a mouse in a trash can and went out to release it into the wild. Within seconds of its release, though, a hawk swoops in and snatches the mouse away.



Looking back at the “Golden Eagle Snatches Kid” hoax, it’s possible this video’s a fake as well. Regardless, it’s still a funny watch considering the guy’s shocked reaction.

Watch the saddest video of the day below (via Reddit):



