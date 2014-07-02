Everyone Loves The Handsome Guy Who Just Ran Out On To The Pitch During The World Cup

As the USA began playing the game against Belgium Tuesday afternoon, a lone runner entered the pitch.
BuzzFeed found this Vine of how it all went down.
He basically made it out onto the pitch.
He showed off his shirt which read “#SaveFavelasChildren.” The cause exists to help get children in Rio de Janeiro’s shanty-towns out of drug trafficking.
A player from Belgium tried to stop him.
The invader tried to make a case for himself, it seems.
Finally he was led off.
But not before capturing the heart of the internet:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.