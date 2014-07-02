Everyone Loves The Handsome Guy Who Just Ran Out On To The Pitch During The World Cup

Caroline Moss

As the USA began playing the game against Belgium Tuesday afternoon, a lone runner entered the pitch.

BuzzFeed found this Vine of how it all went down.

He basically made it out onto the pitch.

Soccer GuyReuters

He showed off his shirt which read “#SaveFavelasChildren.” The cause exists to help get children in Rio de Janeiro’s shanty-towns out of drug trafficking.

Soccer GuyReuters

A player from Belgium tried to stop him.

Soccer GuyReuters

The invader tried to make a case for himself, it seems.

Soccer GuyReuters

Finally he was led off.

Soccer GuyReuters

But not before capturing the heart of the internet:

Cute GuyTwitter
Cute GuyTwitter
Cute GuyTwitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.