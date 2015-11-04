This guy quit his job to high-five his way around the world

While most people dream of quitting their jobs to travel the world, not everyone actually goes through with it.

Craig Lewis, however, made the dream a reality by quitting his job in Atlanta, Georgia, and using his life savings to fund the trip of a lifetime.

He started in Southeast Asia and eventually conquered 36 countries, crossing several items off of his bucket list in the process, like flying in a wingsuit, attending the Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium, and scuba-diving between tectonic plates in Iceland. He spent 18 months on the road.

However, how he documented his trip is the best part. He started “high-fiving” the camera, using the gesture to punctuate his travels in his Youtube video, which has garnered over one million hits.

Lewis now works in New York City, but plans to continue his travels this winter. He hopes the video will inspire people to “follow their dreams” and says that “anything is possible if you make a plan and work for it.”

See more of Lewis’ adventures on his Instagram.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.