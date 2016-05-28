A guy proposed to his girlfriend by custom making her a level in Super Mario

Shane Birkinbine took proposing to his girlfriend to the next level.

Literally.

Using Super Mario Maker for Wii U, Birkinbine customised his own level in the classic game. He took blocks to spell out the words “Pam Will You Marry Me,” and had his girlfriend, Pam Edwards, play the game.

At first, it looked like a normal level of Super Mario. But then, she got to this:

Of course she said yes. But not before she finished the game.

Check out the full video here:



