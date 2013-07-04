Don't Worry, The Guy Who Offered Cronuts For Sex Was Only Joking

On Tuesday, a “Casual Encounters” ad appeared on Craigslist offering cronuts — the croissant-doughnut hybrid that has people going crazy — for sex.



The ad, titled “Seeking Cronut Slut,” was picked up by media outlets from New York Magazine to The Huffington Post. Everyone wondered if the cronut craze had finally gone too far.

But it turns out, the whole thing was a joke. The original poster responded to Business Insider in an email:

Even though the tone of my ad was serious, it was a bit of a joke.

Everyday there’s a story about people camping out, sleeping on the sidewalk, lining up [for] hours… for a pastry.

So I figured if the cronut has such pop-star status just how far are some willing to go for one?

Surprisingly I got about 5 responses, but I had to let them go cold.

While any girl willing to perform sexual favours for a pastry is my kind of girl, alas… I have no cronuts :-(

And here’s the original Craigslist ad:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.