This is the worst mistake you can make on Tinder

Tinder is going public, which is all the evidence you need that the online dating platform is bigger than ever, and poised to grow even more.

As it does, don’t make the mistake this guy did.

About a year ago, a man named Joshua made a huge, huge blunder. He attempted to text 32 of his Tinder matches in one fell swoop, and it blew up in his face.

Tinder is the swipe-right-if-you’re-into-it dating app that lets you chat with folks who also “swiped right” on you. Up to you if you want to give your phone number to a match, so I am sure these women regret it.

There are screenshots and screenshots and screenshots of Joshua and the 32 women’s correspondence [posted to Elle.com], which appear to only amount to killing Joshua’s iPhone battery and the women forging a bond over their shared amusement and annoyance of being dragged against their will into an unyielding group text.

Here are the texts in order, via Elle (a little NSFW language here and there):

