A Guy Tried To Mass Text 32 Of His Tinder Matches At Once, And It Backfired Miserably

A man named Joshua attempted to text 32 of his Tinder matches in one fell swoop, but that’s not how iMessage works.

Tinder is the swipe-right-if-you’re-into-it dating app that lets you chat with folks who also “swiped right” on you. Up to you if you want to give your phone number to a match, so I am sure these women regret it.

According to Gawker,

There are screenshots and screenshots and screenshots of Joshua and the 32 women’s correspondence [posted to Elle.com], which appear to only amount to killing Joshua’s iPhone battery and the women forging a bond over their shared amusement and annoyance of being dragged against their will into an unyielding group text.

Here are the texts in order, via Elle (a little NSFW language here and there):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.