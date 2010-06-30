Guy Makes A Video In His Basement Talking About How Soccer Is Leading America Into A Socialist State

“I’ve tried to tell you that America is sliding into socialism. What letter does socialism start with? S. What letter does Satan start with? S. What letter does sodomy start with? S.”

“What letter does soccer start with? I’m gonna give you a great big guess on that one. It’s S.”

Watch the rest of the video below for one American’s take on how soccer is leading America straight into a Socialist government. You can’t make this stuff up. Credit to MissTrade for finding this video.



