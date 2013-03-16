To Protect His Livelihood, This Guy Locks His Smartphone In A Safe Every Day

Evgeny Morozov

Photo: Flickr/Ophelia Noor

Some people go through extreme measures to prevent procrastination. Evgeny Morozov, author of “To Save Everything, Click Here: The Folly of Technological Solutionism,” locks his router and smartphone in a safe with a timed combination lock. Since Morozov could forcefully open the safe using a screwdriver, he hides all of his screwdrivers in the safe, too.



Earlier this month, Morozov told The Guardian’s Ian Tucker that his safe is “basically the most useful” artifact in his life. That’s because it keeps him free from any distractions in his day, and he can spend more time reading and writing.

In a live Q&A on Gawker yesterday, one reader asked Morozov what he would do in the event of an emergency.

Morozov said that he lives in a building with a concierge, who does have a cell phone.

“Look, I’m not freaking romantic like Nick Carr,” Morozov writes. “I love cyborgs! I think we are all cyborgs and always have been. People who read my work carefully know I’m intellectually indebted to Latour and, somewhat less, to Donna Haraway. So, I’m on board with the cyborg project. The safe has now become a part of me in a sense; it just helps me get things done – and I don’t really see obvious downsides.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.