Watch This Guy In A Wingsuit Get Launched Off A Cliff By A Mini-Cooper

We don’t generally preface stories with a disclaimer, but in this case we’ll make an exception. Do not, under any circumstances, attempt to duplicate the stunt you see in this video (below) for the new 2013 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman. If you do, we’re fairly certain it will end painfully.

Sure, the new JCW Countryman blends the superior traction of all-wheel-drive with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine good for 211 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque, but we seriously doubt its fast enough to provide lift for someone in a wingsuit.

Even it it could, panic-stopping your car on dirt just before the edge of a cliff seems like a really bad idea to us, no matter how many times you’ve practiced it. Make even the smallest error, and you’ll be wishing for a wingsuit of your own as you try to climb out of your car in free fall.

While MINI (surprisingly) doesn’t admit that this stunt was faked, we’re pretty sure the wingsuited accomplice is nothing more than an inflatable balloon towed behind the car, or perhaps an artfully-edited bit of CGI. In any case, we’re sure the JCW Countryman can handle just about anything (else) you’d care to throw at it, within reason.



This post originally appeared at Motor Authority.

