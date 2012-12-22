A First-Hand Account Of What It Was Really Like To Work For Steve Jobs

Guy Kawasaki knows Apple.



The former Apple marketer turned Silicon Valley venture capitalist spoke with Dan Lyons of ReadWrite recently at the ReadWriteMix event series.

Kawasaki’s experience of working for Jobs matches other accounts: Despite being a huge challenge, Kawasaki says working for Jobs “was definitely the formative experience of my life.”

Kawasaki described Jobs as “truly a visionary”—but he could be vicious.

“I lived in fear of being ripped and shredded in front of hundreds of people,” Kawasaki recalled. But “fear drove great accomplishment.”

Check out the full video below—it’s a quick, two-minute watch, and the interplay between Kawasaki and Lyons is hilarious.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

