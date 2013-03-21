Android's Newest Fanboy (And Former Apple Evangelist) Drops A Big Hint About Motorola's Next Phone

Guy Kawasaki, the former Apple evangelist turned Motorola/Google adviser, posted a video to his Google+ page yesterday that has a lot of people wondering if Motorola’s next phone will have customisable hardware options.



The video is a promo for Porsche, which lets its customers add a bunch of extra doodads to their overpriced sports cars.

Kawasaki’s commentary on the video?

“Wouldn’t it be great if you could personalise your phone like this?”

(We first got wind of the Google+ post on Droid Life.)

Motorola is reportedly working directly with Google to make the so-called X-Phone, a premium smartphone that should launch later this year. Some Android fan blogs are reporting the X-Phone will have customisable hardware, just as Kawasaki teased yesterday.

There’s a chance we could learn more about Google’s plans for Motorola at Google’s I/O developers conference in May.

Here’s the Porsche video Kawasaki posted:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.