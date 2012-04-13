GUY KAWASAKI: Here's What I've Learned About Twitter Marketing

Photo: AP

Guy Kawasaki, former chief evangelist at Apple and all-around marketing guru, knows quite a bit about generating hype. His account @GuyKawasaki is followed by more than 800,000 people, and he uses it to promote his aggregation site Alltop.



Kawasaki uses Twitter as strictly a marketing tool for Alltop. He revealed some of the lessons he has learned from using Twitter for his business and brand in a column at Smart Business.

Twitter is simply a means to an end for a business owner, and your commitment to it is paid for by the results. “You can think of my tweets as PBS content and the accompanying Alltop promotion as the fundraising telethon,” writes Kawasaki.

Not every brand can get away with putting a lot of promotional material on Twitter, but you won’t find out what the right balance is without trial-and-error.

Ghostwriting is fine, because it can add to the quality of your content stream if done right, but personal interactions like @ responses and direct messages should always be done an individual if the account is named after them.

Following back people who interact with you is important. It serves two purposes: it’s common courtesy, and it makes direct messages usable.

Companies can run a Twitter account with just one person, as long as he or she works extremely hard and is “unencumbered by a clueless boss and a Luddite legal department.”

