A guy in a wingsuit flew around Panama City's 900-foot skyscrapers

Brandon Mikesell, a 28-year-old daredevil from Seattle, jumped out of a helicopter at 4,000 feet.

If that wasn’t terrifying enough, he was wearing a wingsuit, and proceeded to weave his way through Panama City’s skyscrapers at 130 mph.

Mikesell filmed the whole thing with a GoPro attached to his helmet.

“In most of the world, flying down in the city skyline is very illegal, so we had to get special permits and work with the city officials to allow us to do this flight,” he told INSIDER.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

