9 Pictures Of The Insane Floods That Have Parts Of The UK And Ireland Looking Like 'Water World'

A giant storm has hit the U.K., causing widespread flooding and prompting evacuations of some areas.
People have been warned to stay away from coastal areas as high tides, wind, and heavy rains are causing towns to flood.
In Cork, Ireland, a town on the River Lee, one man took a kayak to the ATM because the streets were submerged in water.
Check out the photo:
Unreal in Cork last night pic.twitter.com/IGtPAvDZ09
— Lawrence Mullaney (@LarMullaney) February 6, 2014
Here are some more shots of the flooding:
The centre of Cork during last nights #flooding #stormireland LH pic.twitter.com/70yOdeZVQb
— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) February 5, 2014
Joe Donnelly standing in Counihans bar in cork. Last time it flooded he say fish in his bar. #corkfloods #flooding pic.twitter.com/DtECdMoZv2
— Justin McCarthy (@MrJustinMac) February 4, 2014
#TV3Weather High tides causing more flooding in #Cork this morning via @bobbygregster pic.twitter.com/0xqAzbwdRv
— Deric Ó h’Artagáin☀☔ (@deric_hartigan) February 3, 2014
Oliver Plunkett St remains closed as the clean-up gets underway. #Cork #flooding pic.twitter.com/osyJVoeVqC
— Jennie O’Sullivan (@OSullivanJennie) February 3, 2014
BBC News has video of people paddling kayaks through the streets of the town.
Thousands of homes in the U.K. have lost power because of the flooding, and the Environment Agency has issued severe flood warnings for much of southwest England, according to The Guardian.
Train service has stopped in some areas. Drivers have been cautioned about debris and water on roads.
The storm has also damaged the popular West Pier in Brighton, according to Metro newspaper.
More than 128,000 acres are flooded.
The flooding started in January, but it’s not over yet — two more storms are expected to hit Britain this weekend, according to The Guardian.
Here’s a look at some of the areas hit by the storm:
