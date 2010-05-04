Guy In Charge Of Microsoft .NET Framework Goes To Google

Microsoft product unit manager Brad Abrams, best known for holding the reigns on products like Silverlight and the .NET Framework, is quitting the company after 13 years to join Google.



He’ll be a product manager on Google’s Kirkland, Wash. campus.

Brad wrote two posts on his move — My Last Day at Microsoft and Going Google.

Correction: An earlier version of this post called Brad the “guy in charge of Microsoft Silverlight.” A Microsoft reps says that is a false characterization, telling us: “while Brad did some work on Silverlight, he primarily worked on the .NET Framework and Windows Communication Foundation RIA Services.”

