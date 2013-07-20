Watch A Drunk Guy High-Five A Giant Bumble Bee

Call it communing with nature or a drunk guy asking to get stung, but we couldn’t stop laughing at this viral video of a man-bumble bee high five, uploaded by YouTuber Mark Clark.



The Telegraph actually looked into the phenomenon and noted that:

The gesture may not have been as chummy as the group thought.

Bumble bees adopt the raised-leg position, mistaken in the video for a high- five, when feeling threatened.

Let’s hope he didn’t catch colony collapse disorder. The bee got away unharmed after he finished chilling on that potato. Watch:

