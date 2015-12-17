A protester interrupted Trump during last night's debate

The guy who was heard heckling GOP frontrunner Donald Trump at Tuesday’s Republican debate in Las Vegas was actually calling out all of the party’s candidates.

Kai Newkirk filmed his rant and posted it to his Facebook page.

“The American people deserve free and fair elections, not billionaire auctions,” he said. “Every candidate on this stage is either a fascist billionaire or has been bought by billionaire candidates. Overturn Citizens United! We demand an equal voice in democracy. We want an equal voice regardless of wealth.”

Newkirk wrote that he was removed from the event and received a lifetime ban from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson’s Venetian hotel.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

