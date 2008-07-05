Guy Hands Shuffles Deck At EMI, A&R International

More executive changes at EMI: Veteran exec JF Cecillon is out as President, A&R Labels – International, and President – EMEA, at the end of next week, and could move into an advisory role with the label, boss Guy Hands told staff in an email. Other changes:



Billy Mann, EMI Music’s Chief Creative Officer based in New York, will assume the additional role of President, A&R Labels – International, assuming JF’s responsibilities for artist development in countries outside North America and the UK.

David Kassler will take over JF’s regional duties as President – Europe/Middle East/Africa, in addition to his other role of President – Global Artist Projects.

Ashley Unwin will assume David Kassler’s former duties as President – UK and Ireland. Ashley, who has been interim President, A&R Labels – North America and UK, will step down from that role when Nick Gatfield joins us on 15 July.

At our French company, where JF was President and CEO, Nathalie Collin now moves into the lead management position there as Chairman, EMI Music France, reporting to David Kassler.

With Nick leading our A&R efforts in North America and the UK, complemented by Billy in the rest of the world, we have two strong, artist-driven talents who can help us move into a new phase of creativity and deliver our goal of becoming the most innovative, artist-friendly and consumer-focused music company in the world.

