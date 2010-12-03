Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Allegedly Gets Into A Fight, Hits The Guy With His Car, And Takes Off

Guy Hallright

A well-known investment banker who allegedly ran a man over and then sped away has been on a mission to keep his name suppressed since the incident in September.Whoops: Guy Hallwright, a senior analyst for Forsyth Barr, an investment bank in New Zealand, reportedly hit Song-jin Kim with his Saab after the two got into a fight 3 News reports.



A judge just overruled the name suppression.

Might it have been on purpose? You decide.

Police say the two got into an altercation after pulling the finger at each other. Hallwright got out of his car and approached Mr Kim, then when he went back to his car, Mr Kim followed.

It is alleged Hallwright then ran him down, drove away and handed himself in to police a short time later.

Important: His teenage daughter was in the car with him at the time, according to authorities.

The victim was was left lying in the middle of the road with two broken legs, and is still in hospital even two and half months later. He had to have multiple operations and will probably undergo more.

Hallwright wanted his name suppressed because he said it would “impact negatively on the health of two family members.”

Hallwright has previously worked for Credit Suisse in Australia, and was head of Head of Telecommunications Research at First NZ Capital.

This is not the first hit and run scandal to involve a banker recently. In early November, a Colorado DA dropped felony charges against a Morgan Stanley Smith Barney private wealth manager who reportedly hit a cyclist with his car.

