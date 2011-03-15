Guy Gets A Company's Logo Tattooed On Himself For A Free iPad 2

In an interesting bit of viral marketing, a startup called Bo.Lt, a page sharing service launching next month, gave away a free iPad 2 to anyone who would get the company’s logo tattooed on themselves at SXSW.



While some people weren’t too keen on the Bo.Lt elephant/thunderbolt logo, one guy, with his girlfriend’s backing, got the ink and earned an iPad 2. A manager over at Bo.Lt tells us that the guy in the video is indeed a real passerby and that they gave away another iPad 2 at a different time.

This unique marketing tactic from Bo.Lt also benefits Apple as it leads to the question of – What won’t people do for a free iPad 2?

Here’s the video with NSFW language (via Reddit):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.