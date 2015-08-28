The internet convinced this guy's girlfriend to let him dress like a Ninja Turtle at their wedding

Getty Images

On Wednesday, August 26, Nic Vargus posted a fateful tweet:

My girlfriend says if this tweet gets 100k RTs, she’ll let me dress up as a ninja turtle on our wedding day.

— Nic Vargus❄️ (@nicvargus) August 26, 2015

Whether the post was meant to be taken seriously or not, the internet did what it does best, and ran with it. Just a day later, it hit 100,000 retweets. Now, the soon-to-be groom is celebrating his big win and probably trying on costumes.

It took a big push from some famous tweeters. The morning after Vargus posted it, the tweet had pulled in only about 8,000 retweets. Just seven hours later, though, almost exactly a full day after the original publish time, Vargus got his wish — with help from some influencers.

This user with 27,000 followers was one of the first to take up Vargus’ cause.

Vargus was keeping a close eye on the count, uploading relevant gifs to go along with the message.

Celebrities jumped on board, helping to make the Ninja Turtle vision come to life.

Comedic actor Seth Rogen and music group Bastille were among those who helped push the tweet into the spotlight.