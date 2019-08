In 1977, when he was 18 years old, Peter “Stoney” Emshwiller filmed half of an interview with himself. Now, at age 56, he finally faced his younger self’s questions.

Watch his sizzle reel here, and check out his website.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh

