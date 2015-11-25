A 56-year-old man filmed a conversation with his 18-year-old self, and it's going viral

When he was 18 years old in 1977, Peter “Stoney” Emshwiller filmed half of an interview with himself. He always planned on finishing the interview when he was older.

As the years passed, Emshwiller avoided going back and looking at the old footage, not wanting to face his younger self until he was A) completely successful or B) completely unsuccessful.

It wasn’t until a recent health scare that Emshwiller was compelled to answer his younger self’s questions. At the age of 56, about 38 years after he’d filmed half of the interview, he finally revisited the old footage.

He realised that success is not black and white, and that this was the lesson he wished to impart upon his younger, more naive self.

Now, Emshwiller is working to complete the project, titled “Later That Same Life.” He created a sizzle reel, which has been viewed almost one million times on YouTube.

He was astounded by the number of views, but he wasn’t prepared for the “trolls,” he told INSIDER. However, the amount of positive feedback, he says, has balanced out the negativity and vitriol.

He is turning his sizzle reel into a full-blown feature film. Through crowdfunding site Rockethub, and in partnership with Ovation TV and Creative Studio, he’s been able to raise more than enough money to fund the feature. In fact, he’s exceeded his fundraising goal by 336%.

The feature film won’t be one long interview, he told INSIDER. It will have a full narrative arc that’s genuine and emotional all the way through. He says it’s going to be “naked and brutally honest,” but not without laughs.

We can’t wait until it’s out.

Watch Emshwiller’s sizzle reel here and check out his website.

Story and video by Ben Nigh.

