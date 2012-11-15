Inside The Guy Fieri Restaurant That Was Eviscerated By The New York Times

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has become one of the biggest food show hosts out there, and he has a new restaurant called Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in New York City’s Times Square.



New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells absolutely destroyed the place in a review, giving it zero stars and a “POOR” rating.

The review itself is done as a series of questions posed to Guy Fieri and is hilariously weird.

We toured Fieri’s restaurant shortly after it opened, and while we didn’t try the food, we can show you what it’s like in the massive complex.

