Inside The Guy Fieri Restaurant That Was Eviscerated By The New York Times

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has become one of the biggest food show hosts out there, and he has a new restaurant called Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in New York City’s Times Square.

New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells absolutely destroyed the place in a review, giving it zero stars and a “POOR” rating.

The review itself is done as a series of questions posed to Guy Fieri and is hilariously weird.

We toured Fieri’s restaurant shortly after it opened, and while we didn’t try the food, we can show you what it’s like in the massive complex.

Here we are at the three-floor complex in the former New York Times Building. It's located right next to Bowlmor Lanes and Discovery Times Square.

And there's Guy on a screen near the entrance, promoting his Food Network show.

Inside is the gift shop, packed with all sorts of Guy memorabilia.

Right up front is one of the trio of bars, which had some activity even though we went at around 4 PM.

Classic American brands were touted everywhere. Here's Jack Daniel's Honey...

Budweiser (although yes, it's owned by Belgian company InBev)...

And up top, Miller High Life and Pabst Blue Ribbon.

The restaurant's decor is quite personalised for Guy. This is one of his tattoos — in memory of his late sister.

Multiple shots of Guy's red 1968 Camaro SS are up on the wall.

The restaurant features a big bar on the second floor, complete with branded glasses.

Like guitars.

Along with Apple and Lennon-Ono. We're told that Guy has an iPhone.

There's a huge chandelier outside the studio area, next to a giant American flag.

Time to head downstairs. This was actually where they used to load newspapers back when The New York Times was here.

There's a cool wall decorated with a ton of utensils.

Catchphrase!

The space downstairs is absolutely huge.

The 16,000-square foot establishment can seat 500 people.

Where does this odd door lead to? After all, we are in the old NYT Building.

The eternally spinning rotisserie is downstairs. As you can see, it can cook 12 at a time.

Though we're in NYC, a bunch of other cities are represented downstairs.

This is the media cage — a testament to all the screens, speakers and other electronics dispersed throughout the huge space.

At the bar, we meet these three – tourists who walked in when they saw the Guy Fieri sign. They're from his hometown of Ferndale, CA.

All right, enough looking around. Time to check out the Guy-branded menu.

As soon as you open the menu, you're immediately reminded that the chicken dinner has, indeed, been won.

This is Guy's Big Bite Burger and rojo ring.

And the Cedar Plank Salmon with jalapeno apricot jam.

The bartender mixed us up some drinks.

An El Azul Watermelon...

And a Caliente Margarita.

If you're not interested in cocktails, the American mainstays are always available.

Along with all the top shelf essentials.

While getting ready to head out, we ran into Guy's culinary team.

They were tasting, of course, a chicken dinner.

