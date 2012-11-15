Inside The Guy Fieri Restaurant That Was Eviscerated By The New York Times

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri has become one of the biggest food show hosts out there, and he has a new restaurant called Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar in New York City’s Times Square.
New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells absolutely destroyed the place in a review, giving it zero stars and a “POOR” rating.
The review itself is done as a series of questions posed to Guy Fieri and is hilariously weird.
We toured Fieri’s restaurant shortly after it opened, and while we didn’t try the food, we can show you what it’s like in the massive complex.
Here we are at the three-floor complex in the former New York Times Building. It's located right next to Bowlmor Lanes and Discovery Times Square.
Right up front is one of the trio of bars, which had some activity even though we went at around 4 PM.
The restaurant's decor is quite personalised for Guy. This is one of his tattoos — in memory of his late sister.
Time to head downstairs. This was actually where they used to load newspapers back when The New York Times was here.
This is the media cage — a testament to all the screens, speakers and other electronics dispersed throughout the huge space.
At the bar, we meet these three – tourists who walked in when they saw the Guy Fieri sign. They're from his hometown of Ferndale, CA.
As soon as you open the menu, you're immediately reminded that the chicken dinner has, indeed, been won.
