Guy Fieri Is Expanding His Food Empire To Wine

Photo: Flickr/Tony Alter

Food Network host Guy Fieri is expanding his food empire.Now, he’s officially in the wine business.



He has bought a five-acre vineyard of pinot noir grapes in Sonoma County, Cathy Bussewitz at the Press Democrat reported.

“Ever since I moved to Sonoma County and saw all this incredible environment of wine, from the agricultural side of it to the business side of it, to the community involvement side of it … I’ve just been in awe,” Fieri told the Press Democrat. “So my wife and I were talking about it, and saying, ‘Can we do that some day?'”

Fieri plans on opening a tasting room at the vineyard and his company Knuckle Sandwich LLC has requested permission to host 14 events per year.

The project is supposed to look like “an Italian piazza, with raised garden beds, olive trees and mountain views,” according to the report.

Fieri said that he eventually wants to produce wine with his family, even though the plans are in their early stages right now. He wants to name it “Hunt and Ryde,” after his two sons, Hunter and Ryder.

