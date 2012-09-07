Food Network Host Guy Fieri Is Opening An Expansive New Restaurant In Times Square

Photo: AP

Known as “Flavortown USA” to some, Guy Fieri’s new restaurant “Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar” is opening Sunday in Times Square.With seven restaurants in California, Fieri felt it was time to open one in New York City, he said on the Today show this morning.



The restaurant will most likely cater to tourists as opposed to NYC foodies, because of the location and kitschy nature of the place.

The restaurant’s website states the venue will have a “menu full of the big, bold flavours Fieri is known for, as well as three full bars, a California-centric wine list, and an extensive draft beer program featuring signature beers craft brewed for Fieri right in New York City.”

Fieri got his big break in 2006’s “The Next Food Network Star,” and also filmed “Guy’s Big Bites” in New York, which first started turned the wheels for a restaurant in New York, according to The New York Post.

Expect favourites such as the Tequila Turkey Fettuccine and Root Beer Pork Rib in the 500-seat establishment. The full menu has yet to be released.

