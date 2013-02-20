Somebody Bought The Domain Name For Guy Fieri's Restaurant And Put Up A Ridiculous Fake Menu

The folks at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen & Bar — you know, the Times Square restaurant that was eviscerated by The New York Times — apparently forgot to buy up domain names related to the brand name.



The real website for Fieri’s restaurant is guysamerican.com. Guysamericankitchenandbar.com, however, doesn’t take you to a Fieri-owned website.

Now someone has put up a funny parody menu of Fieri’s restaurant at the site, loaded with offerings like Captain Beefheart and Football: The Meal.

We realise there are a lot of variations of a domain name that pranksters can hijack, but c’mon man — it doesn’t get any more simple than the actual name of the restaurant.

UPDATE: It appears that programmer Bryan Mytko is the man who snatched up the domain name. Well played, sir.

Guy Fieri didn’t register his restaurant’s domain name, so I picked it up. I think this new menu look greatguysamericankitchenandbar.com — Bryan Mytko (@BryanMytko) February 19, 2013

Here's the menu, via @steveannear:

Now Watch: The Definitive History Of Deep-Fried Food





Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.