GUY FIERI: The NYT Went 'So Overboard' When It Trashed My Restaurant

Guy Fieri’s new restaurant in Times Square, Guy’s American Kitchen and Bar, was eviscerated by New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells in a scathing review.Now, Fieri has something to say about it. He took the redeye flight in to go on Today to tell his side of the story.



Here’s what he had to say on Today:

I just thought it was ridiculous. I mean, I’ve read reviews, you know there’s good and there’s bad in the restaurant business. But that to me went so overboard, it really seemed like there was another agenda.

The tone, the sarcasm, the question style — I think we all know what’s going on here. I mean he came in with a different agenda. He came in four times to a restaurant that’s been open two months? That’s tough times, especially this size of a restaurant.

I’ve been in the restaurant business 25 years. This is an ever-changing ever-evolving process. I mean you get new guys in, some guys out, you’ve got different timings that go on. And do we do it perfect? No. Are we striving to do it perfect? Yes. But that’s what we’re all doing in the business.

… To me it’s impossible to come in and have a dining experience and have every single thing wrong, unless you come in with a different agenda, and you want to sensationalize something, and you want to blow it out of the water.

It’s a great way to make a name for yourself. Go after a celebrity chef, that’s not a New Yorker, that’s doing a big concept in his second month, big way to hit it.

