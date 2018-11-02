26 things you didn’t know about Guy Fieri

- There’s a lot to learn about Guy Fieri, including his real name and his hatred of eggs.
- He’s been inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame, and he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- Fieri once said he thought up the idea of doing a kid’s cooking show before it was popular.
But he didn’t just make the name up — Fieri is actually his grandfather’s given family surname.
When his grandfather immigrated to the US from Italy, he changed the spelling to Ferry. As a nod to his grandfather, Guy changed his last name from Ferry to Fieri when he married his wife, Lori, in 1995.
He was featured on a couple of commercials for the brand, but he’s a more subdued version of the TV personality we know today.
He appeared on season two of the “Food Network Star” in 2006 and was crowned the winner.
In a 2017 interview with the Tampa Bay Times, he told a reporter that he eats “eggs every once in a while.”
But he’s so known for disliking the food that when he visits a restaurant on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” chefs will alter their recipes to avoid cooking eggs for Guy.
He attributes his adventurous taste buds to his parents, saying that, “My dad was the one who probably had the most influence on me cooking because he would always challenge me to try different things.”
In 2017 he told Thrillist, “One of the biggest things is to see kids involved in cooking so much. When I got on [Food Network] 12 years ago, the first thing I said was, ‘I want a kid’s cooking show,’ and they told me, ‘Come on now,’ I said, ‘I am not kidding.'”
He continued, “I have kids. I said, ‘I’m telling you, kids love to cook.’ I run into these people, fans of ‘Triple D,’ and no one was really embracing that. Now look at major networks are doing it.”
And he’s no stranger to barbecue greatness — he and a team of pitmaster friends won the American Royal World Series of Barbecue Open Contest and the 2012 Houston Livestock & Rodeo World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, according to the Barbecue Hall of Fame.
At his California ranch, Fieri also has a large goat shed — he said the animals are smart and useful.
In 2020, Fieri told The Sporkful podcast that after a family vacation to Tahoe, he fell in love with soft pretzels. So when he returned home, he and his dad built a pretzel cart that he could mount to his bike.
The 10-year-old entrepreneur would ride around with The Awesome Pretzel Cart, selling the snack for $0.50 at fairs and events. And he eventually used those profits to fund his studies in France.
He spent six years selling pretzels and washing dishes to save up for his trip to the international food mecca.
Based on photos, it seems Fieri is actually a brunette once you take a peek underneath his frosted tips.
The impact damaged his liver and heart and he had to get emergency surgery.
“I was fucked up,” he told the publication. “My mom was devastated.”
At Fieri’s Walk of Fame Ceremony, actor Matthew McConaughey, who is reportedly a long-time friend of the chef, gave a special speech.
Since then, he’s released two more based on the show: “More Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: The Funky Finds in Flavortown.”
He’s also published, “Guy Fieri Food,” “Guy on Fire,” and “Guy Fieri Family Food.”
“This isn’t juice that somebody else made that we just put in a bottle and put my name on it, which a lot of people do,” he told GQ in 2015.
Hunt and Ryde Winery is named after his sons, Hunter and Ryder Fieri, and the bottles range in price from around $16.99 to $100.
“Really, when I first read it, the first person that I thought of was Guy Fieri from the Food Network,” she said on the late-night show, per Vulture. “… I tried for a long time to convince them to let me wear short, white, spiky hair, and they were like, ‘You can’t actually be Guy Fieri.'”
Her friend had recently been fired from his restaurant, and when she showed up soon after, Fieri told her she shouldn’t be there.
“I was talking to her friend and saying ‘Hey, listen, wait a few weeks before you come in,’ and standing behind her is this blue-eyed, blonde girl giving me this mean mug,” he told Delish in 2017.
But Lori put up a fight, and the chef ultimately let them stay — in part because he wanted to get to know her.
“I knew as soon as I saw her,” he said. “I just knew.”
He and chef Art Smith invited 101 same-sex couples to join him for the free event in Miami, where they gathered other celebrity chefs, including Duff Goldman, to cater fried chicken, crab-stuffed avocados, and a seven-tiered wedding cake.
He reportedly did the event in honor of his late sister, according to USA Today.
With the help of companies, organizations, and individual donors, Fieri raised $21.5 million to help keep the industry alive.
The documentary focused on the innovative strategies the owners came up with to save their businesses, keep their workers employed, and serve their communities.
There, the chef got his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management.
Among many others, he has separate ink of both Hunter and Ryder’s initials, another featuring the eagle from the US presidential seal to commemorate the time he cooked at the White House, and one of Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” in honor of his late sister, Morgan.
Fieri also expressed his love for ink in his cookbook “Guy Fieri Food: Cookin’ It, Livin’ It, Lovin’ It,” which is filled with tattoo art.
He said he enjoys the city’s variety of food options as well as its neighborly spirit.
“I probably eat breakfast, maybe twice a month. I’m not a breakfast guy at all,” he said.
But he added that when he does sit down for a big family breakfast, his “go-to” is grits.
“My mom is from North Carolina, so we grew up eating grits and ham, and red-eye gravy. And that’s like this staple,” the chef said.
Fieri also said he’s a fan of yogurt and granola and “gnarly” fruit and vegetable juices with things like kale, beets, and spinach.
The chef told Insider that he actually grew up eating mostly vegetarian.
“We ate a lot of vegetarian — we were vegetarian — and I hated it,” he said. “But of course what do you do? You go back to your childhood, and now I’m a veggie machine.”
Now, he said there isn’t a vegetable that he and his family don’t love.
In the description of the petition, Woodbridge said his reasoning for the name change was twofold: to detach the city from Christopher Columbus and honor a Columbus native, and to highlight “Central Ohio’s proud heritage as a culinary crossroads” in America.
When asked what he thought of the petition, Fieri told Insider, “The residents of Flavortown definitely have some power, you know, they definitely are a motley crew. And I, of course, was honored.”
But he continued, “There are so many amazing people in this country that would so much more deserve having something named after them than me or Flavortown.”
