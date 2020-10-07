Guy Fieri visited the California Glass Fire base camp to help feed first responders battling the wildfire

Icon Sportswire/Contributor/Getty Images Guy Fieri has been nicknamed the mayor of Flavortown.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited California’s Glass Fire base camp to provide free meals to first responders.

The fire, which sparked early in the morning on September 27, has since spanned 66,840 acres and is 50% contained, according to an incident update from CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Headquarters.

On Saturday, CAL FIRE shared a photo of Fieri and the meals his team provided to those working to put out the fire.

Celebrity chef and television personality Guy Fieri visited the base camp of California’s Glass Fire Incident and brought some food along with him.

The “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” host has been hunkered down in his Napa Valley ranch during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, he and his team visited the first responders who are working to contain the fire that’s been tearing through the California wine country and surrounding areas for more than a week.

The CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Headquarters tweeted a photo of Fieri’s contribution, writing “A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to #GlassFire base camp! He made a lot of people very happy & full today!”

A MILLION THANKS to @GuyFieri and his talented team for bringing his delicious delights to #GlassFire base camp! He made a lot of people very happy & full today! ???? pic.twitter.com/kqlTbyYpoO — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 3, 2020

The mayor of Flavortown (one of Fieri’s many nicknames) provided a simple meal of green salad and pasta to the nearly 2,800 firefighters, many of whom are volunteers also working as winery employees, according to Eater and the San Francisco Chronicle.

NBC/Contributor/Getty Images Fieri appeared on talk shows in May to talk about his work with US restaurant employee relief.

This isn’t the first time Fieri has been seen helping out during the pandemic.

In May, he helped raise more than $US22 million for unemployed restaurant workers across the US through his work with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Fieri also has a history of aiding victims of California wildfires, like the 2019 Sonoma County Kincade Fire.

