This guy just discovered an easter egg in 'Mortal Kombat' that's been hidden in plain sight for over 20 years

YouTube The hidden menu just discovered in ‘Mortal Kombat.’

The first three “Mortal Kombat” games are over 20 years old, but new tricks and secrets are still being discovered on the original arcade versions.

A guy over at YouTube channel YourMKArcadeSource just revealed that found a secret menu that’s only accessible through a series of complicated button presses.

The video is over 10 minutes long and outlines both the discovery of the “EJB” menu — named after Mortal Kombat creator Ed “J” Boon — and how to access it.

The hidden EJB menu allows players to see characters’ endings without having to beat the game, enter your initials onto the leaderboard, run diagnostic tools, and carry out something called “coin bookkeeping.”

None of these are particularly revelatory, but the fact that they have remained hidden in plain sight for decades proves that there are still secrets yet to be revealed in some of the most well-loved video games of all time.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.