Guy Detained By Feds For Wearing Google Glass At The Movies Admits: 'I Was An Ignorant Idiot'

The man who was detained by Homeland Security agents for wearing Google Glass to see a movie in Columbus, Ohio, says he was a “ignorant idiot” to enter the theatre wearing the smart spectacles, which can be used to record video, according to an interview with Techcrunch.

The man, identified as Columbus-based Tiberiu Ungureanu by the Washington Post, was watching “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” with his wife when a federal agent suddenly ripped the device from his face, even though it wasn’t switched on. (He had prescription lenses installed and had worn the glasses to the AMC Easton 30 on numerous previous occasions.)

He was then detained and interrogated for several hours by agents of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and an executive of the MPAA, the movie biz lobbying group.

In hindsight, however, Ungureanu says he should have known the theatre might suspect he was pirating the movie:

I wore it during the movie because I was an ignorant idiot. I seldom use the camera of any device for taking pictures (I have a Cannon 6D I use for pictures), so I didn’t even think about its existence. As a matter of fact, the camera of Glass is the least interesting feature Glass has. I got Glass in November (just after Thanksgiving), and it took me a while until I found somebody to make me a prescription lens for it, but after I got the prescription at the beginning of January, I started wearing Glass all the time as my regular glasses (with enhanced reality feature). As I don’t actively think about pirating movies, it didn’t cross my mind that Glass could be seen as a pirating device.

He also says that several people have advised him to sue the theatre or the government, but he is not going to.

The other reason Ungureanu feels slightly foolish is that he has worked with the FBI as a programmer in the past, the Post noted:

In confirming the FBI’s non-involvement in Ungureanu’s detention, an agency spokesman added that Ungureanu actually works with the FBI on occasion. “Incidentally, we have a positive relationship with the person involved, and they contacted us,” said Todd Lindgren, an FBI public affairs officer based in Cincinnati. “He’s a routine liaison who works in the cyber field, and some of our cyber agents had a relationship with the guy.”

