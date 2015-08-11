This guy created a Twitter bot that won him over a thousand 'retweet to win' prizes

“Retweet to win” contests on Twitter make the costs of entering sweepstakes incredibly low. There are no forms to fill out, no email lists to sign up for, and no services to cancel. You simply click the retweet button on Twitter and wait to see if you won.

But computer engineer saw that ease as an invitation. Hunter Scott, a computer engineer from Schaumburg, Illinois, decided to build a Twitter bot that would enter every contest it could find. And over nine months, Scott claims to have won a four contests per day, resulting in more than a thousand prizes, Engadget reports.

Scott says the hardest part of the project was keeping the bot from getting banned on Twitter. Twitter has its own policies to prevent spamming, which stops you from following people ad infinitum, and from retweeting at too fast a clip. This last part could have been particularly damaging for Scott, but he says his Python script was able to take it into account. The bot ended up entering an astounding 165,000 contests.

Scott wasn’t able to claim all the prizes he won — specifically the most valuable prize, a $US4,000 trip to New York fashion week. But he did snag off-the-wall goodies like a cowboy hat signed by the cast of a Mexican soap opera.

And Scott’s story even has a heartwarming twist. “After a while of winning contests, I realised I could use my bot for good too,” Scott writes. “Lots of people raise money for charities by asking people to retweet. Sometimes they’re fake, but what do I care? I added search terms for tweets like this and had enough bandwidth to retweet every tweet of this kind without going over the rate limit.”

Here’s a full list of Scott’s haul:

-self help book-tickets to film screening in London-free entry into some club in Denver-2 tickets to a concert in LA-2 tickets to the BBC food show in North Yorkshire + meet and greet with chef James Martin-4 tickets to nuclear cowboyz in atlanta-2 tickets to a movie in Edinburgh-2 tickets to a film festival in London-some app-2 tickets and parking pass to Chelsea Handler show in Kansas City-ticket to an EDM concert in Detroit-DENIED winning a shirt that said the name of a bodyguard of the backstreet boys who had died because I wasn't a true backstreet boys fan. (the shirt was made/sold by a backstreet boys fan, of course).-Some kind of in game pokeman transfer (a magby)-300k coins for FIFA on playstation-League of Legends skin (for character)-A logo for a character in Club Penguin-a tshirt from the standardbred owners association of new york-2 tickets to a documentary about gay marriage at the DOXA film festival in Vancouver-tickets to Broad Ripple Art Festival in Indiana-maze + gemstone panning pass to penns cave and wildlife park -A copy of Galzac's guide (reference for journalists to find experts in various subjects)-Koya Rift, an indie platform shooting game-Chucky Mendoza, an indie platform adventure game-a can of "fragrant disinfectant" (they wouldn't send it to me because I live in the US and they're in the UK.)-a bunch of swag from Nielsen Careers-tickets to a concert in Orlando-a custom logo from a gamer (similar to club penguin thing)-7x VIP guestlist for a club in London (The Roof Gardens)-25k coins for FIFA-koozie from Southern Swim Co.-wine tote-WWE UK The Best of RAW: After The Show (couldn't sent it to the US since they were in the UK)-Tickets to kelis, little dragon, lykke li at Barclarycard in London- off Hemocode -Table for 10 people and bottle of Vodka at Everleigh Garden bar in Dublin-2 tickets to see The Uncluded in Madison, WI -Skip to front of line passes for a food festival in Manchester, England-tickets to a documentary film festival in ontario-2 tickets to puffball circus in Doncaster-tribute from district 3 in hungergamessim-2 tickets to The Red Priest in Calgary- gift card to Subway-2 Tickets to Ten Second Epic concert at Cultural Exchange in Regina, Saskatchewan-tickets to MFC 40 (ultimate fighting match) in Edmonton Canada-copy of The Amazing Spiderman 2: The Game for PS4-tickets to Big Top Chautauqua in Wausau, WI- off tempered armor screen protector for ipad-2 tix & a parking pass to Queens of the Stone Age at Starlight in Kansas City, MO-headphones-a hand drawn mspaint logo for a game (got reassigned to another person after I didn't claim it, it was terrible lol)-tickets to see DJ Ryos-tickets to LA KISS indoor football-tickets to The Machine in Atlantic City-48 hour pass for SingOn game (ps4)-a pair of tickets to the Amador County Concert Band, "Made in America" contest in Jackson, CA-TOTY Ronaldo (FIFA thing)-Kentucky Derby mousepad-Autographed CD from Jenny Oaks Baker-tickets to a drag show in Kansas City, MO-tickets to see The South Martins at the Lowerhouse Cricket Club in Lowerhouse, Lancashire-Download code for music from Keram-tickets to see Television (band) at The Phoenix in Toronto-table for 4 at Landsdowne pub in Boston, MA-the app Any List Any Where Tasks & Activities Planner PRO-a prototype board game, Ghosts Love Candy from 5th Street Games-tickets to Wye Oak (band) in Mineapolis, MN-Free entry into Fuzuko (club) in Newcastle Upon Tyne-2 tickets to black abbey brewery tasting in Nashville-tickets to Amador County Community Band "Made in America" concert in Jackson, CA-tickets to a preview of the movie Concussion at a LGBT film festival in London-Fizz reception, free drinks vouchers and delicious canapÃ©s at P&P Bristol in Bristol, england-7.5k coins in FIFA-Giana sisters: twisted dream (steam game) but got rejected because account looked like a bot.-Love & Leftovers (book) swag-2 passes to "Gender Divides" at the Auckland Writer's Festival in Auckland, NZ-Playstation Move pack-2 tickets to "Biding Time (remix)" concert/performance in London-tickets to qualifications at Indy Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN-tickets to Burgers, BBQ, and Beer at Pearl Brewery in San Antonio, TX-tickets to see Old Man Merkley at The Echo in LA-membership togetintheloop.ca-pair of tickets to a concert by Atmosphere in Calgary, AB-ticket to Riverfront Mayfest in Chicago-2x 2 tickets to 1 regular screening at LA Film Fest in LA-copy of Payday - The Game Soundtrack (digital download)-tickets to see Thadeus Anna Green at The Grog Shop in Cleveland, OH-System Monitor app for iphone-2x complementary guest list for The Roof Gardens in London-2x 2 tickets to a screening of The Passenger at the British Film Institute in North Yorkshire-tickets to The Minutes concert at Whelans in Dublin-2 VIP tickets to Witchita Ribfest in Witchita, KS-2 tickets to preview screening of Edge of Tomorrow movie in Dublin-100k Hockey Ultimate Team puck for NHL 14-Godzilla hat and shirt-Galaxy S5 (scam)-Steam code to download Starwhal-Kishi Bash concert in LA-2x a free pass to Netcomm e-Commerce Forum 2014-2x free trial of Photographer's Edit (photo retouching service)-copy of 15 Bones (book)-2x 2 tickets to Annie Get Your Gun at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, England-2 tickets to Deniro Farrar in NYC-fantasy ebook bundle-siesta testa app for iphone- 2x signed NeW bEAt FUNd EP-2.5k fluttercoin (worth about )-shirt from Player's Choice Golf in Grand Ledge, MI-Tickets to James Walsh at Absolute Radio in London-Tickets to Craig Campbell concert in Indianapolis-a bottle of Head and Shoulders 2 in 1 shampoo-tickets to advance screening at Regal Waterford Lakes in Orlando-tickets to SACCO (band) in Chicago-all access pass to workshop at Irish Food Fest in Ireland-2 tickets to see Howlin Rain at The Echo in LA-2 tickets for a trip to Sycuan Casino from Petco park for Padres signing. Also get free retro Padres jersey-free download of Ipad for Beginners app-tickets to Against Me! in San Diego-tickets to Strange Talk concert in Chicago-100 dogecoin-hard copy of American Gun-shirt from Desk.com-steam key for Goat Simulator-some pokeman XY characters (transfer through the game somehow?)-tickets to Frankie and the Heartstrings concert in Dublin-buffalo bills decal-2 tickets to Intergalactic Nemesis concert in Saskatchewan-2 tickets to Alberta Sports Hall of Fame inductee banquet in Alberta-1 month of free play on WinnerTakesAll.net (crowdsourced lottery ?)-1 year of Spotify Premium -Lone Survivor DVD and Break.com shirt-a ticket to The Book Con in NY-Tickets to Lil Boosie in Florence, South Carolina-Tickets to screening of CHEF in Toronto-signed Charlie Oliver CD+swag-copy of Wildstar (game)-2 spots in the Zombie 5k (Ready, Set, Die) run in Toronto-Black Ops 2 team/items-Cowboy hat signed by 3 Spanish soap opera stars and visa gift card-The Boy Who Knew Me When (book) swag pack-tickets to Miss Asiana competition in London-two tickets to The Mystery Box Show in Portland-Autographs from all 6 drivers of the Ecurie Ecosse race-tickets to Ideal Home Show in Manchester-a week of cricket summer camp in Mossley, England-tickets to Fine Brandy Fusion, a brandy show/conference thing in South Africa-Free Melissa Holden ebook from Amazon-2 tickets to World Beer Fest in Cleveland, OH-tickets to Good Guys All American Nationals car show and demolition derby in Indianapolis-2x tickets to Dodgers game in LA-Amanda Struttin swag from UNC Charlotte-2 tickets to comedy fight club in Melborne-tickets to Infected concert (band) in Kansas City-2x tickets to San Antonio Talons game in San Antonio, TX-tickets to First Aid Kit concert in Toronto-tickets to Black Flag concert in Columbia, MO-tickets to Ladyboys of Bangkok (documentary) in Manchester, UK-Garnier Fructis Beauty Hamper (a bunch of hair products)-Copy of book On The Surface-tickets to advance screening of Third Person-tickets to East End Film Festival in London-Copy of the book Dogfight at the Pentagon signed by editor in chief of Wall Street Journal, Gerard Baker-PokerTube patch-tickets to Rob Delaney show in NYC-2x 2 tickets to documentary Blood Brothers in Washington, DC for BuddhaFest-Tickets to Holi One festival in West Sheffield, England-Tickets to American Scarecrows show in Minneapolis, MN- gift card to Miami Subs- credit to the Xbox Live Store-Guest list tickets to Jake Evans concert in Manchester, England-2x Tickets to Victoria International Jazz Festival in Victoria, BC-Copy of audiobook The Seven Stones-Single day pass to MLB fantasy baseball betting site-copy of Titanfall for PC-250 Dogecoin-Poster from Boylexe (some kind of drag show in the UK)-2 tickets to OCD Moosh and twist concert in Rochester, MI-2x CD "Yesterdays" by Pennywise-Loofah soap from Bar Soap Brooklyn-Tickets to see Mary Lynn Rajskub at Carolineson Broadway comedy club in NYC-2 Tickets to The Griswolds concert in Cleveland-3x interactive ebook on screenwriting from Sarah-Jane Murray-2 tickets to Jerash Festival in Jordan-A pair of Nike Magistas cleats (pretty sure this one is fake)-Tickets to JouMaSe Comedy Club in Cape Town, South Africa ("Cape Town's only dedicated comedy club!")-Perfecting Leg Spray tanning stuff from Anovia-2 tickets to Meet The Makers event at Bread Street Kitchen in London. 3 free cocktails.-headset and mug from Infected Audio-something from LogoTV-Walking on Sunshine (movie) goodie bag-2 tickets to grillstock in Manchester, england-a bunch of swag from Rio 2 movie-2 tickets to DSTRKT night at New City Gas-Entry to Shaan S and Provogue concert at Club Royalty in MumbaiIndia-graphic from some guy-Meet and greet with Cookie Monsta (dubstep DJ) in NYC-Annies Homegrown crackers and mac n cheese-tickets to American Interior movie in Lawrence, KS-2 tickets to afternoon tea at tea and cake planet in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, england-vip guest list at Roof Garden-tickets and meet and greet for Future concert in SF-beta code for Auto Club Revolution-free beer and wine party at Hole In The Wall bar in Atlanta-league of legends skin-Arcade Hec/Riot Blitz skin-Serio Aguero in FIFA game-FIFA icon-bracelet-gift bag from Great Clips-gift bag from Thistle hotel in Cardiff-Cakes from Little Debbie-Stuff from Claire's (teen girl store)-customized Pokeman graphic-screening of Ride Along in London-Tickets to Cody Simpson concert in Australia-2 passes to Comedy Fight Club in Australia-shirt from Citizen's Bank in OK- off soccer jersey-ticket to Dynamic Wealth Conference in South Africa-2 tickets to Hawker's Market in Vancouver-another free interactive ebook from Sarah Jane Murray-book "Love Well"-A thing of nail polish remover-Abloy sticker (they make locks)-True Fan Store merch (soccer stuff)-"Kawaii Desu" Skype banner-"chibi" drawing-Ticket to UK National Lottery anniversary run-A DM to Lisa Cimorelli to ask her to follow me-1 month of free play of Winner Takes All (crowd lottery)-Sims 3 carnival set (some items from a youtube gamer guy I think)-Ruflett in FIFA-shirt from Austin Safer Streets-FIFA sponser-2 tickets to Sunderland color run in UK -Schitcker on FIFA-keychain or earrings from By The Shed store-2 tickets to rodeo in Prescott, AZ-Angel card reading session in PA (some kind of fortune teller crock)-Kakashi Dare logo (?)-Banner for something (graphic design thing)-Copy of Oscar Wilde & the Dead Manâ€™s Smile by Gyles Brandreth-A free mastering of a recording-Copy of On Sunset Beach by Mariah Stewart (romance novel)-Bottle of Shiraz wine-2x tickets to manchester jazz festival-2x discount tickets to Book of Morman show in MI-Some players for NFL game-tickets to Red Baraat show in Brooklyn-Tickets to see RX Bandits and The Dear Hunter in Columbus, OH-Palpitoad (?)-2x Free pizza from Tony Roni's in Philly-Free iOS download of Mayhem Racing-hat from Anthony's Travel-2 week membership tothesportslifestyle.ca-tickets to The Assembly in Cape Town, SA-Download of Jim Gaffigan's "Obsessed"- 2 Foodies Festival tickets-Destiny (game) Beta- tickets to see Nomadic Orchestra in South Africa-another logo-Jagermeister Indonesia Jersey-Another show at Assembly in South Africa-In'N'Out gift card-Download of They Came Together (movie)-McDonalds McCafe drink and travel mug- steam credit-copy of book Fatal Fortune-tickets to Sarah Barrios and Riley Lynch concert in MA-e-cigarette starter kit-2 tickets to eekkoo boat cruise on Toronto (EDM cruise?)-custom FIFA card (?)-breakfast at Apex London hotel-VIP deck seating for 4 at The Surf Lodge in NY-tickets to Jongleurs Comedy Club in Brighton England-HL Kesler in NHL game-pokeman crawdaunt-logo-steam copy of Dark Shadows: Army of Evil-Shiny Gastly (pokeman thing)-UFO Extraterrestrials Gold, Thunder Wolves, Puzzle Kingdoms & STORM: Frontline Nation on steam-pokeman thing-another pokeman thing-2 more pokeman things-Xfinity Live at Bullies pub in Philly, PA-Tickets to Juicy J show in Toledo-Steam game pack-Don't Starve on Steam-Mystery prize from Bosvena, a pub in UK-yet another pokeman-more NFL coins-3x Cleansing duo from Sothys-Anaheim Badge for Major League Gaming zfydjn5pnhwz MLG .TV -another pokeman-Free sandwich at The Gourmet Kitchen in Dublin- off EatStreet -10 pounds to LEON restaurant in UK-Schick Quattro Razer-Can of fly spray (bug killer)-VIP seats to Colin James in Ontario-Resurrection ebook-100k coins on NBA PS4-Tickets to Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford in UK-tickets to Hard Drive Line, Blackstone Cherry, Kyng, and We As Human in Bloomington, IL-ticket to Schlitterbahn (water park in TX)-tickets to GRMLN concert in LA-A copy of Bioshock-a book from "A BriefHistory"-Sponser bottle pack (some kind of protein shake thing)-Tickets to Mandela Day at The Arches in Glasgow-tickets to Cape Town World Music Festival-A Diancie (some game thing, no idea)-tickets to comedy preview at 40 Sheen Lane in England-SUFC signed shirt-2 tickets to Red & Gray party at 5&33 bar/restaurant in Amsterdam-signed photo of Wayne Gretzky-Vinyl of a bunch of pop songs-bunch of NFL players for some game-VIP experience at Movida club in Johannesburg, SA-EP from The Railers-Destiny (game) beta-2 tickets to see The Boy and the Bear at High Noon Madison in Madison, WI-tickets to the Collider exhibit at MOSI in Manchester, UK-tornadus for pokeman on 3DS-tickets to Nate Bargatze at Schubas in Chicago-Destiny Beta code-coffee with Pete Beatty, the editor of Belt Magazine in Cleveland-2x Ben Hogan polo shirt-sticker from Camper Spotting-another pokeman-another logo-another Destiny beta code -another Destiny beta code -another Destiny beta code -another Destiny beta code -another Destiny beta code-another Destiny beta code-another Destiny beta code-mobile scanner thing- to Maaco car repair shop in NJ-another Destiny beta code-another Destiny beta code-another pokeman-Dave Eggers book-Roxio video capture device-another Destiny beta code-2 tickets to Dale Earnhart Jr Jr at King King LA-destiny beta codes-logo-another destiny beta code -another destiny beta code -another destiny beta code -another destiny beta code (ps3) -tickets to BurbzFest in Austin, TX-logo-copy of Evoland (game) -another destiny beta code -bag of vegetarian marshmallows -another destiny beta code-HUGE porn poster, like 10 feet tall (declined claim this one)-tickets to see Oh Honey at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL-tickets to 311 concert in Philly-logo-ticket to South Stand SC (soccer game) in England-ticket to Zomboy concert in ABQ, NM-swag from Satisfaction (show on USA)-another destiny beta code -another destiny beta code - guestlist and +5 to Club Batchwood in UK-another destiny beta code-2 tickets to jaquinayler jazz concert in SF-Mortal Combat X poster-custom facebook cover picture by a graphic artist-free pass to The Guvernment club in Toronto-original comic book art-another destiny beta code-another destiny beta code-logo-logo-DIRTvision.com viewing pass-another destiny beta code-another destiny beta code-fifa coins-logo-pokeman-Dead or Alive 5 Ultimate Marie Rose bundle for PS4-another destiny beta code-custom thumbnail graphic-another destiny beta code -logo-Begin Again soundtrack-free 9 inch pizza from Four Star Pizza in UK-signed copy of The Perfect Gentleman book-pokeman-logo-whatever I want written on some girl's body in chocolate (tried to get her to write Maxwell's equations, but she said no)-tickets to Nice Work If You Can Get It at the Tobin center in San Antonio, TX-25% off marijuana seeds-lipstick from Avon-another destiny beta code -2 tickets to Diamond Empire concert in london-another destiny beta code-another destiny beta code-tickets to toronto beer festival-del monte juice recipe book-another destiny beta cod -milwakee brewfest tickets-tickets to Arabian horse race at Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire-Twin shisha (hooka) kit from Eshishin-2 tickets to preview of The Driver in London-pitch a story to Frozen Futures (hockey mag) and they'll write about it and give you a shout out-pokeman-10k satoshis-graffiti logo-free lease of a beat from some sampling website-logo-starbucks song download-copy of Septium and Aurum iPhone apps -case of CheriBundi (cherry juice)-free french fries from McDonalds-agape bracelet-banner image-Airmech arena beta code-5SOS Perfect EP (CD)-guardians of the galaxy screening in UK-signed Patti LuPone CD-2 tickets to Weezer concert in Del Mar, CA-set of 6 kids safety books-4 tickets to Newport Jazz Fest in Newport, RI-2 tickets to Closer Magazine's Grand Stand event in UK-ticket to Boris & Sergey (vaudville act in London)-free beer and wine party at Hole in the Wall in Atlanta-Tickets to Gaze film festival in Dublin-2 tickets to British Draft Beer Challenge in London- platinum meet and greet tickets to Starship concert at Empire City casino in NY-something from a gay porn star. I was afraid to dig through his twitter page to find the original contest...-ticket to real room escape game in SF-tickets to Bedlam in London-shirt from Pandora Radio AUS-2 tickets to Jets game-tickets to Dallas Fort Worth Restaurant Week kick off-tickets to Disaronno terrace in UK-10 stickers and a hug from Audio Drive Thru (Philippines)-free minutes from Nanu social (phone company)-Garcia poster from Moe's grill-2 tickets to Solidisco concert in LA-banner graphic-Rotoexperts draft kit (?)-2 tickets to ASQ performance of Boundless in Melbourne, AUS-fried bologna sandwich from BlackStone in Iowa City-2 VIP tickets to Q Club in Reading, England-pair of ceramic filter cones for an Espresso machine-Gold Wainwright in NFL game-tickets to Marco Solis at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, TX,-BlueDriver OBD2 shirt-porn video-free entry to fantasy sports betting thing-tickets to Thomond park rugby match in Ireland-pokeman character-a bunch of Magic: The Gathering booster packs-cat calendar-Tots Zusi on FIFA-another FIFA character-200k coins for FIFA 14-stickers from Complete Sentences podcast-brow makeover voucher from Sky TV (london)-200 pinkcoin-2 tickets to see Max Major (magician) in Indianapolis-logo-2 tickets to Lie Among Us show in Saskatchewan-2 tickets to Bang Bangz show-5 packs of Lizi's low sugar granola-vip to The Roof Gardens-ebook from Low Kay Hwa-beautymostly (nail polish)-7pipe weed pipe-newsies album-tickets to sun ra arkestra show in london-EP from Gina Naomi Baez-typography logo-copy of The Giver-A bottle of Zeal, a pyramid scheme-y energy drink-a McCafe from McDonalds-tickets to Senoritas show in Ontario-tour for 4 people of Avon and Summerset police mounted unit-tickets to New Zealand Warriors game-guest list for CIRCUS at The Limelight club in Belfast-2 tickets to FNB Joburg art fair in Johannesburg, SA-2 coffee filter cones-ticket to Tetley's Challenge Cup, london-3 iphone 5 screen protector packs-swag from SideLeague, chicago fantasy sports thing-1000 doge coin-tickets to HEROS X VILLAINS show in atlanta-Ryan McQuade album download-gust list at The Assembly-free drink from Mid City Yacht Club-logo-tickets to book signing at Dymocks book store in Brisbane-twitter revamp-a shot from some random guy-free burger from BoBo's burgers in Dublin-ticket to The Assembly (club in Capetown, SA)-2 tickets to The Actors Lament VIP opening night in Dublin-gligar pokeman-tickets to Pregnancy and baby show in Dublin-family pass to Paper Planes movie in Melbourne-0.1 LTC-Marick press bundle-album from music theater review-tickets to Hill Top Hoods at The Roxy in LA-premium draft package (fantasy football thing)-tickets to Tate art gallery in London-2 tickets to London Fashion Week in London-2 tickets to Skeleton Twins movie at Sundance-coins to Madden-another pokeman- victorias secret code Code-minecraft banner-2 tickets to 10th annual beer and whiskey festival in Atlanta-tickets to Cricket game-tickets to screening of Sons of Anarchy season 6 in London-logo-another sarah-jane murray ebook-another logo-2 tickets to screening of The Judge in Toronto-captain price in CoD 2-2 tickets to calvin harris concert in london-2 tickets to pink mountaintop concert in london-fifa coins-tickets to Kilbeggan races in Ireland-NHL coins-graphic-2 tickets to Indiana Fever (women's basketball team in Indianappolis)-tickets to Gold Link show in Manchester-youtube banner-pokeman-3 months of xbox live-vip at QJump opening in Cardiff-book from Education Week-something from @crimehq-trip to Fashion week in NY worth 00. 0 spending spree at Macy's, 0 for meals, car service.-Judy Legerworth print-cyndi lauper and harvey fierstein hosted by randi zuckerberg at the orpheum in SF-tickets to Art Bergmann show in Victoria, CA-free pint and NBC beerland glass (Perth, AUS)-vip to The Roof Garden in England again-tickets to london double header rubgy at heathrow-graphic x2-SJ screenwriting book again-Cubemen 2 for wiiU- for league of legends-shirt from ECORE athletics-graphic-tickets to INVSN concert in london-game on twitch?-courting drama anthology-tickets to Under the Baobab Tree show in South Africa-access to TOVE LO at the XL Artist Lounge in Orlando-another bluedriver obd2 shirt-shirt from Vain Train-Karl Sanden EP-pokeman-tickets to The Me Plays, a bunch of monologues in London -tickets to Dublin Coffee and Tea festival-2 tix to Austin Mahone show in Michigan-copy of Tamed (romance novel)-2 tickets to The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City-2 tickets to Lure film in Nova Scotia-2 tickets to Northeast Wedding Show in England-tickets to Blondie at itunes concert-tickets to Wine Country Fare with Brett Kissel in Niagara-tickets to Myon and Shane 54 concert/nightclub whatever in Houston-tickets to Turquoise Jeep TO concert in Toronto-buy in for online poker-tickets to the halfway to st. paddy's day party in Cleveland-Summer Glow box (makeup junk) worth 100 pounds-tickets to PCPA Theaterfest in Santa Maria, CA-ticket to Family Force 5-tickets to MedRock festival in Manchester-club penguin member account-graphic-smash code (?)-tickets to see Tom Arnold at The Improv in Atlanta-free sandwich from The Gourmet Kitchen in Dublin-another logo-Landmark Crystalline Cloud Bangle (something from a game?)-2 tickets to Moka Lincoln in Louisville-iesight app for iPhone-tickets to EGX London-free appetizer at Ryan's Pub in Cincinnati-set of Photoshop brushes-Sin city VIP pass in Canberra-tickets to Cartoon network's best of buddies special in Auckland-vip to the roof garden again-twitter logo/header-tickets to rugby game in Australia -tickets to Easy Star Allstar concert in SF-minecraft logo-gift card to Steve's Leaves-2 tickets to Snob's Night Club in Birmingham, West Midlands-cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee-2 tickets to M.A.N.D.Y. in Manchester-Tickets to Movida with Rob Forbes (DJ) -free live stream of Koinonia House, some kind of Irish Christian lecture-2 tickets to Our Zero Point festival in Vegas -logo-Free 5v5 pitch booking at Nottingham Football pitch-lego set (?)-1/4 page advertisement in Muswell Hill News in UK-free ebook-A "warm sense of fulfillment"-Vancouver Giants tickets and prize pack-2 tickets to The Belle Bottoms and Smock Alley in Dublin- gift card-2 tickets to DJ Danny Tenaglia at Public Works in SF-2 tickets to North Mississippi Allstars and Dumpstaphunk at Varsity Theater in Baton Rouge-graphic-tickets to Secret Broadcast and Gloryhound-a copy of The Drierge Brothers book-tickets to Nick and Knight show in Indianapolis-tickets to Rocktoberfest in LA-Tickets to Cazzette -Tickets to Matthew Dear in Miami- to Surf Stich-FIFA 15 premium gold pack for iOS-12 months of xbox live gold-Molly Fletcher book-tickets to preview of The Little Death in Western Australia-porn video (?)-tickets to Dave Aude in LA-AVI-Flexiseq (some kind of joint cream?)-free large pizza from papa johns (in New Zealand...)-logo-2 tickets to the Cycle Show in UK-Tickets to Christopher Owen in toronto-tickets to the Allergy Expo in Dublin-guest list at Electric Birmingham nightclub-avi-skin-2 tickets to anthony jeselnik at the ATL improv-Vance Joy album download-tickets to Nicky Siano in Dublin-a copy of The Good Girl by Mary Kubica-2 passes to Melbourne Fringe festival in Melbourne, Australia-1000 doge coin-logo-3 digital The Walking Dead comics-Absolutely nothing-2 tickets to Authority Zero show in CA-some Strong Tea from Dublin-pokeman trade-tickets to The Hero of Color City in San Diego-2 tickets to Men, Women, and Children show at Cleveland Scene festival-ticket to NEOCOM in Germany-tickets to Lilly Allen concert in NYC-35% off TEYBotique.com-2 tickets to Lock, Stock conference in London-Eric Church iTunes download-logo-premium tip from a horse race betting place-VIP invite to Kingsley Heath store at Clearwater mall in south africa-2 tickets to Chariots of Fire screening at Sugar Club in Dublin-another Sarah Jane Murray ebook access-another avi-WoD beta key-2 tickets to Sophie Ellis-Bextor in london-tickets to ACL festival in Austin, TX-Ello invite-tickets to Oui Love show in Birmingham, UK-tickets to The Best Of Me in UK-5 tickets to New City Kings UK tour-tickets to Carbon Leaf in LA-signed copy of Monogram Murders-tickets to Gazillion Bubble show in NY-tickets to Melbourne Fringe in Austrailia-netflix account-tickets to Miniature Tigers show in St. Louis-VCSU gear-2 tickets to comedy showcase at Black Box in Belfast-New City Kings goodie bag-Hartley's Jelly lunchbox-20 taco bell stickers-california pillow-tickets to 20000 Days documentary in Seattle-another rooftop gardens VIP-tickets to Si Patterson and Arnej at Beta Nightclub in Waterloo- donated to a charity-guestlist at Pryzm in Cardiff-Redbox rental-tickets to Rory McGrath and Philip Pope in Solihull, England-Beanie from K Rend (chemical company)-Tickets to Best Food Forward in the Philippines-tickets to Super Kam 2 show in Malaysia-tickets to Juno in Melbourne, AUS-tickets to Minature Tigers show in St. Louis-copy of One Potion In The Grave book-copy of Kawaii Killer game-copy of Rouge Legacy game-guest list to A Guy Called Amir show in Detroit-horror prize pack-halloween bowtie for dogs-2 tickets to growth hacking panel in London-tickets to A Streetcar Named Desire in London-graphic-invite to OnePlus (ability to buy a new android phone)-tickets to Anberlin concert in San Diego-VIP to The Roof Gardens again-tickets to England vs San Marino match-coins for Warface game-50 shades of grey poster-shirt from Potench clothing-Dallas Stars (hockey team) merch-tickets to Nuggets vs Thunder game in Denver-tickets to DotGo conference-tickets to Big Data conference-2 pound cover and VIP at The Propaganda club in Bristol- to MakeMeChic.com -book from CCP (Myers-Briggs personality test people)-afternoon tea and tour of Zabludowicz Collection in London-Pandora car sticker-avi-coins for FIFA- to Top Bet gambling site-tickets to Robyn Davidson - In Conversation in Australia (Melbourne)-copy of Flotilla (book)-logo-avi-2 tickets to The Assembly festival in Cape Town-free pass to go kart place in Roswell, GA-invite to Digital Bounds-tickets to Steelers vs Cardiff Devils hockey game-tickets to Flying Lotus concert in Philly-2 TB hdd/ xbox 360 (?) https://twitter.com/TelkomGaming-a bra -Swan Brothers CD-iphone 5 case -10 tickets to a show at Barnyard Theater in South Africa-1/8 oz of South OG marijuana-700x18/25c Presta (40mm) inner tube for bike tire-tickets to FURY movie at UC Riverside-twitter banner-Ticket to Movida club in Joburg with DJ Rob Forbes-a drink at the Be At One bar in southern england-Tickets to comedy show in Edmonton, Alberta-shirt from Rotoguys.com-2 tickets to Mimosa March in Washington, DC-copy of Hack Attack book-4 tickets to Halfway to Halloween in Winnepeg-tickets to Nightmare on the Bayou in Houston-tickets to Michael Woods-3YE stickers-ticket to CRYWOLF-logo-iAnnotate app-month subscription to Skritter app-2 tickets to Ramen fest in LA-10 pound gift card to pavbryan.com-10 pounds off dinein.co.uk-logo-avi-a FitCrunch bar-a menopause pack (herbal suppliment)-tickets to Spirit of Christmas Fair in London-tickets to BBC Bakes and Cakes show in London-2 tickets to Peter Broderick show in Dublin-logo-protein powder-walking dead calendar-Mickey Mantle used postcard art-750g of olives-tickets to MusicCube in london by Infiniti-tickets to halloween party at Salt Lake City Comic Con-2 tickets to Making Visible concert at Shackwell Arms-2 tickets to Off The Rails style event in London- amazon gift card-free Forces iphone app-tickets to John Wick movie in Toronto-SAO volumes 1-4 (anime) on DVD or bluray-rebel bingo concert tickets-tickets to toronto record show-tickets to Bram Stoker festival in Dublin-12" vinyl-2 guest list spots to Dum Dum Girls in Chicago-free bottle of Louis Dornier champagne at M&C in London-Tomohawk shades and cleaner-Super Amazing Wagon Adventure, Knytt Underground -2 tickets to San Francisco Jazz Collective-Earth to Echo plushie-free pass to UNIUN (EDM concert)-2 tickets to "You had me at en vouge" show by Second City Outreach in Chicago-you plus a friend on G list and queue jump and free entry before midnight at Mayhem nightclub in Essex-10k coins for FIFA-shiny Gengar code for pokeman-2 tickets to Jim Stapley show-free nachos at Mango Rays in Manchester-fifa card (in game)-logo -2014-15 @PaniniAmerica Prestige Basketball Blaster Box (basketball cards)-shirt from American Motorcycle Association-premium account to Velvet Sundown video game-a Twelve A Dozen code with the The School Run-wrestling singlet-card for FIFA-2 tickets to book signing by Scott Bevan in AUS-swag from RoadNinja-2 tickets to Bounce Bus with Will Sparks-2 tickets to Theatre Aquarious in Ontario-2 tickets to Chomi show at Artscape Theatre in CT-signed copy of Dark Tides book-copy of The Smoke movie-passes to British Film Festival in Perth-a pokeman-paul martin lecture at university of toronto-tickets to louis anderson show in Atlantic City-another SJ ebook screenwriting course thing-a passenger ride in a Veteran Cars-outlast on Steam-evolve alpha code for pc-Stalag-X:Blood War #1 comic-copy of FilePane for OSX-logo-evolve big alpha for steam-1 month of free play on Winner Take All crowdfunded lottery-toxicroak pokeman-Anne Rice book-logo-crimson summer book-2 tickets to STR.CRD concert in Zambia-copy of Horizon book-Walkabout titantium water filter (follow up WeGoWalkabout)-tickets to The House at Tricycle Theater-free slice of pizza from Venus Pizzeria-HAGA calendar-twitter header-2 tickets to Forward show at The Middle East club in Cambridge, MA-tickets to Carrot Top at Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City-How to Clean Your Teeth book-Freddy mug-ticket to SoCal MakerCon-call of duty dog tag-Free cleaning from Fantastic Cleaners-tickets to The Midtown Men in Atlantic City-tickets to Christmas at the Forum-iBook: "A Retrospective"-shirt-2 tickets to Dr. Who event at Royal Television Society-2 tickets to Ryan Hemsworth concert and his CD-Risk of Rain steam key-FIFA coins-avi-face wrap-5 min video of stripper-tickets to Adventure Dome theme park in Las Vegas-guest list at PRYZM in Cardiff, England-copy of book Happy Are They Happy-2 tickets to London Golf Show-bowl of fruit preserves-Fish and Chips from Super Miss Sue-more tickets to London Golf Show-ticket to Women in the Built Environment conference-photoset of Boys Republic (Japanese boy band) and a box of Pepero-copy of ToDo Backup Home software-pass to UNIUN club-12 A Dozen game code-Motley Crue swag https://twitter.com/Eleven7Music-2 tickets to Ottawa Signature Show-ticket to Be Heard networking event in England-guest list at Assembly club in South Africa-night's stay for 4 at ATKV in Africa-free window cleaning-prize at Movida club in SA-guest list at the Academy Dublin-avi-some comic christmas cards-a code for something?-tickets to The Moth in The Sugar Club in Dublin-guest list for Chris Webby at After Dark club in NY-Hot chocolate from Snowflake Gelato-ticket to How To Assess innovation Opportunities for your Buisiness in San Mateo-2 tickets to communion club night -the roof gardens vip thing again-2 tix to Nordic ACMI talk in AUS-Robben on FIFA-personalized bottle of Spitfire ale-tickets to blackberry smoke concert at UAB-Wrestlin' Christmas audiobook-pack of Ora, round kitchen towel-tickets to Ric Flair show-autographed picture of Meghan Lindsey-tickets to Slayer concert at Temple University-We Walk Alone ebook-VIP+ account on Lifeboat-COD double XP code-1 mBTC-burger and beer from BoBo's in Dublin-Celine Dion gift set-250 fluttercoins-tickets to premiere of Northmen: A Viking Saga documentary-Deadre Hopkins on ps4-2 tickets to The Minutes at Odessa-2 tickets to Old Mutual concert in Joburg, SA-movie ticket in Dublin-a print from Roule le Roux-the beam audiobook-2 tickets to Driscoll music festival-tickets to Steepwater Band in Cleveland-tickets to Blacklight Whitelight in manchester-2 tickets to Young Valley show-2 tickets to Creative Bytes in london-free bubble tea from The HA Cafe-copy of book Redefining Success-MindFlip 2015-Pervonia shower gel-2 tix to UK national midland wedding show-signed copy of book 2 The Golden Locket-voucher for StageCoach-free infographic-avi-tickets to Univox concert in Toronto-tablecloth sample and matching napkins-Waxperts advent calendar-be in a video with @KSIOlajidebt in London + swag-pair of Bare Lift Invisible Bra-free 5 pound bet at Titan Bets-Free Mobile Responsive Website Design-tickets to Woman's Hour band show-a free bottle of Iceberg vodka-guest list at Pryzm in Cardiff-10 euros to BoBo's burgers-5 UMG credits-a vitamin bag-guestlist to today's MixMag DJ lab with Icicle-ticket winner to see @KingsOfChaosRSA on Sunday-Henry Cavill prize pack-2 tix to shadow boxers-2 tix to Marc Romboy in Dublin-wall planner- to Opry Mall in TN-shirt from Mercury Phoenix Trust-10 pounds to Oh So Naughty store-guest list to show and signed EP from Three and Me band-prize pack from Jessica Alice-logo-nootropics from TruBrain-Retro City Rampage DX for Mac-tix to Andy Kim-spiced apple mug from Kopparberg-Albion band CD-thumbnail-cup of coffee from River City Diner-tickets to AntiSocial at Glam-tickets to Beta Nightclub-minecraft render-20th century lanes gift card (bowling)-tickets to edhogmanany street party in edinburgh-tickets to Steelers hockey game-4 two day passes to Sonar in Cape Town-4 vip wristbands to NYE Mardi Gras party at Mockingbird in Chester-6 gingerbread lattes, 5 chocolate chais, 4 christmas puddings, 3 french nut lattes, 2 toffe chocos, -copy of The Management Book-Top Trumps sports car trading cards-entry to conquerer stage of Ride the Trafalgar Way in Falmouth - Admiralty-200k coins in FIFA-tickets to Book of Mormon show-card from The Horror Honeys-Indian dining gift certificate-code for extra entry to Jet2 contest-Vikingdom on DVD-Chikas chips-0 to Hotels.com-ticket to Corey Michael-2 tickets to panel at Drink Relax Play convention-BattleField Hardline shirt and poster-EA coins-15k coins to FIFA-weird shirt-tickets to UNM Lobos game-shirt from firefold-archive ECFA magazines-holiday flux card game-scuf? (scarf?)-collectors edition of Spoiler Alert for steam-Andora theme

NOW WATCH: The story behind the famously offensive twitter account that parodies Wall Street culture



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.