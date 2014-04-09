A Guy Crashed His Brand New $US60,000 Camaro Into A Swimming Pool

In modern sports cars, big power comes with features like traction control and anti-lock brakes to make sure drivers play safely.

Unfortunately, these systems can’t save drivers who turn them off.

According to Jalopnik, that’s exactly what one young driver did, before driving into the deep end of a swimming pool.

The driver, from Klein, Tex., lost control of his high-powered Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 after reportedly turning off the traction control system.

Local news station KHOU reports he lost control and crashed through a fence before hitting the water. He was not injured, but may receive a speeding ticket.

The

Camaro ZL1 is one of the most powerful sports car every produced by General Motors. With a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, it puts out 580 horsepower and 556 pound-feed of torque. The ZL1 can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds and recently lapped Germany’s legendary Nurburgring Nordschliefe circuit in a blistering 7 minutes and 41 seconds.

Here is a video of the aftermath:

