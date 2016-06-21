A guy crashed his mountain bike into a bear and caught it all on video

A cyclist in California was enjoying a casual ride near Lake Tahoe when he crashed his bike — into a bear.
Davis Souza was mountain biking with friends on Mills Peak trail when he crossed paths with the startled animal. He caught the whole collision on what appears to be a GoPro camera and posted the video to his Instagram.
“this bear came out of nowhere and was gone before I could ask if it was alright or anything… Volume up!” he wrote.
At first, it’s tough to tell what is happening. But a closer look at the slow motion footage confirms that the bear definitely did not have the right of way.
Take a look below:
