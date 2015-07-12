A guy climbed onto the stage during a Broadway show because he wanted to charge his phone in the set's outlet

Before a theatrical production begins, there’s usually a reminder for audience members to turn off their phones. Turns out the reminder wasn’t specific enough for one guy, who hopped up onto the stage during a performance of Broadway’s “Hand To God” to plug his phone into an outlet that was part of the set.

New York Magazine reports “… we thought that this meant the man went up to the apron of the stage and charged it there. Nope! There’s now video evidence.”

Here’s the video, which another audience member took and uploaded on July 6. You can hear people murmuring “is this real?” as the guy crawls toward the outlet during a musical number and plugs in his charger.

The video has over 600,000 views.

Several ushers are also seen marching down the aisle to get the guy off stage and perhaps ask “WTF?” New York Magazine reports the guy asked the ushers: “Well where can I charge it?”

This isn’t the first time someone has stolen the Broadway spotlight during a performance, and it isn’t even the most recent. On July 8, Patti LuPone allegedly grabbed a phone away from an audience member who was texting during a performance of “Shows For Days.”

I saw Patti LuPone deliver her scene exit line tonight at Lincoln Center & SNATCH A CELL PHONE OUT OF AN AUDIENCE MEMBER’S HAND. #theatre

— CatsPolitics (@CatsPolitics) July 9, 2015

