Credit Suisse has been firing staff in New York over the past few weeks.

Guy Cirillo, a veteran trading executive at Credit Suisse known for his expertise in electronic trading, is among those to have left the Swiss bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cirillo was most recently the global head of business development for electronic products. He left this last week.

The Swiss bank has been cutting jobs for a number of months, and there has been some turnover at the top of the markets business.

The Swiss bank said earlier this month that Brian Chin would succeed Timothy O’Hara as chief executive of global markets and join the executive board of the bank. Earlier in the year, the bank named Mike Paliotta to run the equities business globally, while Steven Garnett, who had been cohead of equities in the Americas, retired.

More to follow

