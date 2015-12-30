The chillest guy in Hawaii almost flew a drone into Obama's motorcade

A man wearing a tank top that read “laid back easy goin'” nearly flew a drone into President Obama’s motorcade in Hawaii on Monday.

The Secret Service asked him to take the drone down.

“The subject was completely unaware that the presidential motorcade would be transiting the area of operation, and immediately complied with law enforcement requests to cease and desist,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

Obama was on his way to play golf, the Associated Press reported. He is in Hawaii on a family vacation until early 2016.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Chelsea Pineda

