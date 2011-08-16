GUTS: Bruce Berkowitz Loads Up The Boat On Financials

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

While other fund managers are mostly running away from financials, struggling fund manager Bruce Berkowitz of the Fairholme Funds is going the other way.His new 13-F is out, and he’s loading up the boat on financials, particularly the real dogs.



By looking at last quarter’s compared to this quarter’s…

He’s gone from about 6.7 million shares of AIG to 10.3 million.

In Bank of America, he’s gone form 9.2 million to 9.9 million.

And in Citigroup, he’s gone from 25.8 million to 26.38 million.

We wish him luck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.