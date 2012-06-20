Gutless UEFA Is Letting Racism Run Rampant At Euro 2012

Dutch players were subjected to monkey chants in a training session.

Photo: YouTube

As spectacular as the soccer at Euro 2012 has been — on the field, it’s been one of the best tournaments in decades — the spectacle of the European championships has been marred by constant fan rioting and racism directed at players.Today, the Croatian Football Federation was fined 80,000 euros because fans set off fireworks, displayed racist symbols and made racist chants in a match against Italy last Thursday.



Last week, Russia was similarly fined for bad fan behaviour.

But in both cases, the fines represent a massive failure on UEFA’s behalf to try and halt racism.

UEFA President Michel Platini was adamant prior to the tournament that there would be a zero tolerance policy for racist chants (after Mario Balotelli threatened to kill any fans who taunt him).

“UEFA… has given the power to referees to stop matches in case of any repeated racist behaviour,” Platini said in early June.

The only problem? The referees have been oblivious to racist chants, and the only match stoppage thus far was for a ferocious storm that halted a Ukraine-France match.

Actually stopping an important match in front of a massive worldwide television audience would be a bold and unprecedented statement, but it seems that referees and UEFA aren’t willing to stand behind their lofty pre-tournament promises.

A fine against a country’s soccer program has absolutely no effect on the fans, and does nothing to discourage future racist behaviour. Stopping a match is the only way fans in the stadium can directly be punished for their actions.

There has been case after case of inappropriate chanting, but all UEFA has done is levy small fines against countries who are all earning over 10 million dollars just for appearing at Euro 2012.

In fact, the harshest penalty of all was given not in response to racism or rioting, but to striker Nicklas Bendtner for wearing underwear that had an advertisement on it.

For the stunt, Bendtner was fined 100,000 euros and will be banned from a 2014 World Cup qualifying match.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no end to the abuse going on in Poland and Ukraine each day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.