Guten Morgen, Davos! Let's Get Up And Go To The Congress centre!*

Guten morgen!*It’s 7AM Davos time, and that means it’s time to get up and get to the Congress centre.



(Still on US time? Stayed out too late at the Burda party last night? Tough.)

Put on your suit, grab some muesli, and get outside. The fun starts at 9AM, and the clock’s ticking.

If you get there early, you might even have a chance encounter with someone like Bill Gates!

*(Oh, and we’re in Switzerland, so it’s actually “guete morge”).

And it's fracking COLD this morning. But the bus stop is filled with people, and chances are, you'll know some of them. Sure enough! There's Loic LeMeur, Geraldine LeMeur, and Robert Scoble (and a bunch of skiers and schoolkids) But where's the bus? (It's REALLY cold this morning...) Ah, here it comes. Just in the nick of time... It's a special Davos bus: Plenty of room for skiers, snowboarders, and Robert Scoble's amazing camera equipment A mile or so through the centre of town, and there's our stop! And there it is. The first security checkpoint. A couple of friendly fellows with guns. They'll check your badge and make sure you're not trying to crash the place And now it gets a bit more serious. The real security checkpoint... Just like the airport! Laptops out, coats off. (But you can keep your shoes on.) Can't have folks smuggling in guns and bombs. After the metal detector, it's time to enter a strange inflatable tunnel... It's freezing in there, so it's not about heat.... It's about snow. Specifically, it's about the Davos folks not having to shovel the path every morning. Before we go in, though, let's pop up those stairs and check out the TV studios... Lots of folks hanging out, including Professor Robert Shiller, who's being pre-interviewed before his shoot. And a few steps away is the CNBC set, which has an awesome view down the valley. That fellow is doing a light check and warming up Professor Shiller's seat. It will be cold again when he sits in it, though. In fact, he'll be freezing his arse off. And after CNBC come Eurovision, SRF, CNN, and Bloomberg, all with their own frigid sets and views down the valley But it really is cold up here, so let's get inside. (And catch a last look at the amazing mountains) Inside, it's the badge check. Wave your badge near that blue light thing and your picture pops up on the screen, just like in Gattica. (I tried to get a picture of me on the screen, but the guard freaked and said we weren't allowed to take pictures of that) And then it's the coat check and shoe-change area, for those who want to erase all evidence that we're in a snowy mountain ski town) And into the main corridor... (Hurry, the 9AM sessions are about to start!) Before we commit to something, though, let's see what's going on downstairs, in the main hall. (Boy, it's empty down there. We've actually gotten here early!) Hey, look, it's Bill Gates! So let's grab some tea... And take that open seat in the corner, which has a power-outlet behind it. It looks boring and quiet over there, but don't worry. It won't be for long. See, Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times just sat down. He's no fool... And now Jim Balsillie of Research In Motion is pulling up a chair. And Michael Dell just plopped down. By 10:20, in fact, the place is HUMMING. And we've hogged the seat for long enough. So it's time to get up and go talk to some people, which is really what Davos is all about. So we'll go do that for a while. Have a great morning! Don't want to mingle? Then check out the swag... 'Unboxing' The Davos Swag Bag...

