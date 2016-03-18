Ad agency CEO accused of 'constant racist and sexist slurs' against his staff resigns

The CEO and chairman of ad agency J. Walter Thompson (JWT,) who was accused in a lawsuit filed by a colleague of making “constant racist and sexist slurs” has resigned.
JWT parent company WPP confirmed in a statement that Gustavo Martinez has left the company “by mutual agreement” and will be replaced by the agency’s chief client team officer Tamara Ingram, with immediate effect.
The complaint, filed by the ad agency’s chief communications officer, Erin Johnson, in a Manhattan federal court last week, alleged Martinez referred to black people as “monkeys” and once beckoned Johnson to come over so he could “rape [her] in the bathroom.”
WPP earlier this week hired outside law firm Bettina Plevan Proskauer Rose LLP to carry out an independent investigation into the matter.
