Gus Van Sant Made These Artsy Ads For BMW's Hybrid I8 [THE BRIEF]

Director Gus Van Sant made three stylish ads for BMW’s new hybrid i8. The ads show a the car cruising along an open road beside a mountain while a narrator reads a poetic monologue beginning with the phrase “I am the impossible” before ultimately coming to the conclusion that “I am the possible.”

DDB California hired Venables Bell & Partners creative director Jonathan Byrne for the same position at DDB. Byrne has done work for Audi, Orville Redenbacher’s, Slim Jim, Coca-Cola brands, and Reebok.

Guinness is reviewing its global advertising account and has said it will part ways with incumbent Saatch & Saatchi. The review will not affect its relationship with BBDO New York, which markets the beer brand in the United States.

A.1. Steak Sauce is dropping the “steak” from its name in a push to show that people can use it on other foods like pork. The brand will now be known as A.1. Sauce.

Publishing company Purch, formerly known as TechMedia Network, is considering an IPO, Adweek reports..

Effie Worldwide, the non-profit behind the Effie Awards for marketing communications, named Naked Communications co-founder Neal Davies as its president and CEO. Davies replaces Mary Lee Keane, who plans to retire this summer after 20 years at the helm.

The major broadband providers are telling the Federal Communications Commission that regulating the internet like a utility will stifle innovation. In a letter, the heads of Comcast, Verizon, and other firms told the agency that “an era of differentiation, innovation, and experimentation would be replaced with a series of ‘Government may I?’ requests from American entrepreneurs.”

Digiday looks at how publishers like Forbes and The Weather Company are making unique native mobile ad formats to create more value for advertisers.

