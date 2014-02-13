American Silver Medalist Adopts A Family Of Stray Dogs He Found In Sochi

A day before he won silver in a historic American podium sweep in slopestyle skiing, Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy arranged plans to adopt a family of stray dogs he found in Sochi.

The dogs have been a big story throughout the Olympics. The Russian government hired a firm to poison the strays before the games. That was met with a serious backlash, and a Russian billionaire set a plan in motion to save as many dogs as possible.

By all accounts the city is overrun with stray dogs. One ran onto the cross country course during training and barked at an athlete. Another one made it into the Opening Ceremony.

Kenworthy is doing his part to make sure the dogs find a suitable home. Here are the dogs he found near in the media center in the mountain village, according to USA Today:

puppy love is real to puppies. pic.twitter.com/krauCUPjOg

— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 11, 2014

USA Today’s Rachel Axon that he’s serious about adopting them and bringing them back to the U.S., where he already has owners lined up:

“Kenworthy has already arranged for kennels and is trying to get them vaccinated on Monday. Getting the puppies on a plane is not difficult, he said, because he can put two to a kennel. Bringing their mother might be harder because of different requirements for adult dogs. ‘I’m trying,’ he said. ‘I’m doing what I can.'”

