Gus Johnson Goes Nuts Calling A Buzzer-Beater In The Big 10 Tournament

Brandon Paul of Illinois hit an old fashioned 15-footer at the buzzer to give Illinois a first round win over Minnesota and March Madness is now officially underway.



While we no longer have the pleasure of listening to Johnson call games in the NCAA tournament, we get a small dose of big Gus during the Big 10 tournament. And boy did we get a doozy to start.

Here is the shot and Johnson’s call (via the Big 10 Network)…

