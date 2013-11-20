REPORT: Virginia State Senator's Son Had A Mental Health Evaluation The Day Before He Died In An Apparent Suicide

The son of a Virginia state senator who police said died from an “apparent” self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday had a mental-health evaluation on Monday, according to a

report in The Richmond Times-Dispatch.

But he was released because “no psychiatric bed was available,” Dennis Cropper, executive director of the Rockbridge County Community Services Board, told the paper.

Virginia state police Sgt. Mike King told reporters that Gus Deeds died from an apparent self-inflicted wound, in an incident in which Virginia state Sen. Creigh Deeds, his father, was stabbed multiple times.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said at an afternoon press conference that Gus and his father, Virginia state Sen. Creigh Deeds, were the only people inside the residence at the time of the incident. Police responded to the incident at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. Creigh Deeds suffered serious injuries and is being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Geller said that police are not looking for any suspects in the incident, but that the “motive and sequence of events are still under investigation.”

Cropper didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. He told the Times-Dispatch that Gus Deeds was evaluated Monday at Bath County hospital before he had to be released.

Gus Deeds was one of four children that Creigh Deeds had with his first wife. He had attended the College of William & Mary but recently withdrew, the college said in a statement.

“He withdrew from the College last month and was not currently enrolled at the time of his death. Our hearts go out to the entire Deeds family,” said Ginger Ambler, a spokeswoman.

