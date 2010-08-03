6 Gurus Who Told You That Selling Your Treasuries Was A GREAT Idea

Photo: www.fooledbyrandomness.com

In case you haven’t heard, the US Treasuries are back in vogue, with everyone betting we’ll see an inflation-free, Japanese-style lost decade.But it wasn’t so long ago that everyone was betting on the opposite, as they were sure that the huge debt would cause higher interest rates, and debt monetization.



So, we thought we’d run through just a few of the big names over the past year or so who thought that shorting treasuries were a sure thing. The idea isn’t to mock, but just to point out how hard this all is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.